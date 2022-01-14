Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 33,400 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $9,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 481,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 110,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,106,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,479,000 after acquiring an additional 63,785 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 512,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,972,000 after acquiring an additional 357,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,866,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.07.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $72.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.37. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.62%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

