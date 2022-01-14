Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 3,516 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HDV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,120. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $86.38 and a 1-year high of $103.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.73.

