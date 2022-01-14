Formidable Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIAC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after buying an additional 4,440,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 301.0% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,967,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.81. 130,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,996,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.54.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VIAC shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

