Formidable Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137,400 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of National CineMedia worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NCMI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in National CineMedia by 699.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the third quarter worth $70,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the third quarter worth about $164,000. 60.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of NCMI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,162. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $217.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up 428.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.09%.

National CineMedia Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

