Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.55.

Shares of F opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,088 shares of company stock worth $2,345,456 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after buying an additional 4,096,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after buying an additional 4,484,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $920,978,000 after buying an additional 1,163,802 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after buying an additional 1,627,441 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,664,000 after buying an additional 1,036,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

