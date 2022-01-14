Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.10. Focus Graphite shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 201,926 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$49.31 million and a PE ratio of -8.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

About Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the CÃ´te Nord region of QuÃ©bec.

