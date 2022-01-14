Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fluidigm worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 395.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,302,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,182,000 after buying an additional 1,837,258 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,382,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,837,000 after buying an additional 2,280,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fluidigm by 13.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 172,742 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fluidigm by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fluidigm by 400.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,924 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Shares of FLDM opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fluidigm Co. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $7.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 49.54%. The firm had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Fluidigm Profile

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.