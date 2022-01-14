Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE:FTK opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Flotek Industries has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 74.08% and a negative return on equity of 97.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flotek Industries will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Flotek Industries by 140.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23,243 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flotek Industries by 51.7% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Flotek Industries by 46.6% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 86,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Flotek Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flotek Industries (FTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.