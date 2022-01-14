Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,177,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,627 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.07% of Floor & Decor worth $262,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $628,829.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $1,336,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,063 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FND opened at $111.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.20 and a 52-week high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

