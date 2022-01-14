Flamingo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.57 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $50.83 million and $10.57 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flamingo has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00064118 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00076073 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.37 or 0.07629263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,666.50 or 0.99686733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00067567 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.