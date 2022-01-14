Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Raised to $150.00 at Tigress Financial

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price lifted by Tigress Financial from $148.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.41.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.01. 77,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,476. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $4,537,434.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares worth $15,237,813. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 16.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 198,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,223,000 after purchasing an additional 27,932 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 53.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Fiserv by 6.3% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 10.7% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

