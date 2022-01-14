First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Holdings Lifted by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 333.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,061,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816,464 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $13,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,295,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 153.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 296,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,483,000.

FMB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.51. 177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,951. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $57.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

