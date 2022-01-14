First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXE) Shares Up 1.3%

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXE) shares shot up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $29.76. 5,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 13,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.38.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.63.

