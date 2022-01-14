First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Short Interest Up 1,550.0% in December

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 1,550.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 12 month low of $27.34 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.91.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile
First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.
