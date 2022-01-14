First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Position Increased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.29% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FEMB. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 238,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 32,350 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $38.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

