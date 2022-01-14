First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Short Interest Down 84.5% in December

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the December 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the third quarter worth about $357,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the third quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $41.19. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $32.84 and a 1-year high of $57.26.

