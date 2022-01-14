First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) Short Interest Down 71.4% in December

First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF in the second quarter worth $130,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:RNDM opened at $55.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.01. First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF has a 52 week low of $51.57 and a 52 week high of $58.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.