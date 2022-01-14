First Horizon Advisors Inc. Takes Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,214,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,819,000 after purchasing an additional 212,757 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in MEDNAX by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,323,000 after buying an additional 588,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in MEDNAX by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,756,000 after buying an additional 76,449 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in MEDNAX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,638,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,578,000 after buying an additional 48,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MEDNAX by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,447,000 after buying an additional 48,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MD opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.11. MEDNAX, Inc. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $35.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.58.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 59,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $1,583,570.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $248,225.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,547 shares of company stock valued at $7,277,879. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

