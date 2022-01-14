First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,005 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its holdings in American International Group by 11,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 262,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in American International Group by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 169,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after buying an additional 29,743 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in American International Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

NYSE:AIG opened at $61.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average of $54.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $62.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

