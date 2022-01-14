First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $207,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 230.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 56,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,491,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of EWY stock opened at $78.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $74.88 and a 1 year high of $96.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.52 and its 200-day moving average is $82.95.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.