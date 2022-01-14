First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $157,000 Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 187.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 531.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total value of $474,089.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $191.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.22 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.29 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGEN. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.88.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

