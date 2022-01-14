First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $147,000 Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in State Street by 17.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,856,000 after purchasing an additional 493,576 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in State Street by 28.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,128,000 after purchasing an additional 363,464 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in State Street by 2.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,533,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,027,000 after purchasing an additional 94,564 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in State Street by 7.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in State Street by 46.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.92.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,928 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $103.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.29 and a 200 day moving average of $91.08. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. State Street’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

