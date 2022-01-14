First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $243,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $108.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.52. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.