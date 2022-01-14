First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 2,207 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 3,294.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 9.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Timken by 502.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Timken by 6.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Timken by 34.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Timken in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TKR opened at $73.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.70. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $62.96 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.43.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TKR. Citigroup increased their price target on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.