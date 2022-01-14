First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,466 Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) by 221.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TuSimple were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter worth $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

TSP stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $79.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.82.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.84.

In other news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $43,361.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 9,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $287,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,631 shares of company stock valued at $676,065 over the last 90 days.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

