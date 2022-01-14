Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

FNWD stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.15. 4,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,997. Finward Bancorp has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.55.

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.05%.

About Finward Bancorp

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.