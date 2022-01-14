Findel (LON:FDL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $232.98

Findel plc (LON:FDL)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 232.98 ($3.16) and traded as high as GBX 233 ($3.16). Findel shares last traded at GBX 233 ($3.16), with a volume of 7,031 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 622.80, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 233 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 232.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £201.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63.

About Findel (LON:FDL)

Findel plc supplies general merchandise to the home and education sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Express Gifts and Education segments. The Express Gifts segment engages in the sale various products covering leisurewear, electrical, household, textile, bedding, furniture, nursery products, gifts, and greeting cards through online and through catalogue in the United Kingdom.

