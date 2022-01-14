Financial Contrast: Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) vs. M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC)

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) and M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Remark alerts:

20.5% of Remark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Remark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Remark and M3-Brigade Acquisition II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remark 0 0 1 0 3.00 M3-Brigade Acquisition II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Remark currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 710.09%. Given Remark’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Remark is more favorable than M3-Brigade Acquisition II.

Profitability

This table compares Remark and M3-Brigade Acquisition II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remark 415.00% -238.62% -55.34% M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Remark and M3-Brigade Acquisition II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remark $10.15 million 8.95 -$13.69 million $0.59 1.46 M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

M3-Brigade Acquisition II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Remark.

Summary

Remark beats M3-Brigade Acquisition II on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc., is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries. It also operates various digital media properties that deliver content in various verticals, including travel and entertainment, such as lodging, air travel, show tickets, and tour through its websites. In addition, the company sells financial-technology products and services, as well as advertising services through its websites. The company was founded on March 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Company Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.