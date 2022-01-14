Financial Comparison: ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) versus Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and Yalla Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZW Data Action Technologies -4.75% -11.67% -6.68% Yalla Group 28.57% 26.30% 23.78%

0.6% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Yalla Group shares are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ZW Data Action Technologies has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yalla Group has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and Yalla Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZW Data Action Technologies $38.41 million 0.85 -$5.22 million ($0.07) -13.14 Yalla Group $134.93 million 7.21 $3.21 million $0.41 16.49

Yalla Group has higher revenue and earnings than ZW Data Action Technologies. ZW Data Action Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yalla Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ZW Data Action Technologies and Yalla Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZW Data Action Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Yalla Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Yalla Group has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 269.82%. Given Yalla Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yalla Group is more favorable than ZW Data Action Technologies.

Summary

Yalla Group beats ZW Data Action Technologies on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc. engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services. The firm operates through the following segments: Internet Advertising and Data Services; Ecommerce O2O Advertising and Marketing Services; Blockchain technology; and Corporate. The company was founded by Han Dong Cheng and Zhi Ge Zhang in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

