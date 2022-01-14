FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Shares Gap Down to $6.08

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.08, but opened at $5.90. FG New America Acquisition shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 5,938 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.84.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that FG New America Acquisition Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth $81,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,021,000. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

