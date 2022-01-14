Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,825.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from 2,200.00 to 2,300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from 2,400.00 to 3,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

FQVTF stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.75.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

