Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FRRVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Shares of Ferrovial stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.04. 21,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.88. Ferrovial has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $32.74.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.