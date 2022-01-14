Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Given New GBX 280 Price Target at Barclays

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.26) to GBX 280 ($3.80) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the iron ore producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FXPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ferrexpo from GBX 370 ($5.02) to GBX 280 ($3.80) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.92) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 402 ($5.46).

Ferrexpo stock traded down GBX 30.14 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 280.46 ($3.81). 2,237,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,380. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of GBX 272 ($3.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 513 ($6.96). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 297.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 356.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 2.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

