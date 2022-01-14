Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Short Interest Down 92.0% in December

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,548,900 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the December 15th total of 107,185,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,497,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Federal Home Loan Mortgage alerts:

FMCC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. 490,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,589. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. The company has a market cap of $572.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.19. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.46.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. provides liquidity, stability and affordability to the U.S. housing market by purchasing residential mortgages loans originated by lenders and investing in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, Capital Markets and All Other.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.