Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Short Interest Down 92.0% in December

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,548,900 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the December 15th total of 107,185,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,497,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

FMCC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. 490,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,589. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. The company has a market cap of $572.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.19. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.46.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. provides liquidity, stability and affordability to the U.S. housing market by purchasing residential mortgages loans originated by lenders and investing in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, Capital Markets and All Other.

