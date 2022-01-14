Feathercoin (FTC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,982.00

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $3,982.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000527 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.