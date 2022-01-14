Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Falcon Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Shares of FLMN stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.95 million, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $6.58.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 387.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 11.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 81,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

