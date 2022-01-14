FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,066,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of FactSet Research Systems worth $1,605,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 66.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.7% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $434.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $464.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.69.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,735 shares of company stock worth $2,625,236. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.40.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

