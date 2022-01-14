Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Expro International Group Holdings Ltd. is an oil and gas service company. Expro International Group Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Frank’s International N.V., is based in Reading, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Barclays reissued a neutral rating on shares of Expro Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of XPRO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,372. Expro Group has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $32.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $114.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.00 million.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

