Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Position Lessened by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Exponent were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 370.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 107,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 46,087 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,120,000 after acquiring an additional 18,270 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 714.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 21,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth $767,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $73,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,953 shares of company stock worth $476,775. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $102.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.74 and its 200-day moving average is $111.82. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.13 and a 52 week high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.01 million. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

