Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,824,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,045 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.80% of Exelon worth $378,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $56.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $58.01.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

