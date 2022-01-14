Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.91. Exelon posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

In related news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelon by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.28. 276,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,440,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Exelon has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $58.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

