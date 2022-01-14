EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.97

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Separately, AlphaValue downgraded EVN to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10.

EVN AG engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environment, and All Other. The Energy segment involves in procurement of electricity, natural gas, and energy carriers. The Generation segment offers electricity generation from thermal sources and renewable energies.

