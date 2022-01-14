Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ETSY. Argus initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.04.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $166.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.53 and its 200 day moving average is $219.70. Etsy has a one year low of $153.80 and a one year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $335,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $587,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,153 shares of company stock valued at $66,520,760. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Etsy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

