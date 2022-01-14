Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Short Interest Update

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CUYTY remained flat at $$10.60 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 609. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $15.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

