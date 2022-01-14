ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 29,305 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HACK opened at $57.13 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $52.38 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.61.

