Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ETTYF. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 305 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essity AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $270.00.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of ETTYF stock opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03. Essity AB has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.