Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Xponential Fitness Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Xponential Fitness in a report released on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xponential Fitness’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.26. Xponential Fitness has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $24.73.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $40.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.25 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,182,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,393,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

