Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Olympus Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Olympus in a report released on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olympus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

OCPNY stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Olympus has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $24.26.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion.

Olympus Company Profile

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

