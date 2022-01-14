Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for loanDepot, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of loanDepot in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.30 million.

LDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of loanDepot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

LDI opened at $4.78 on Thursday. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 216,615 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,379,837.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 954,755 shares of company stock worth $6,504,255.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter valued at about $6,472,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in loanDepot by 430.0% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 361,960 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter valued at about $2,809,000. Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter worth about $2,740,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in loanDepot by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

