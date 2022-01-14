Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for WSFS Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for WSFS Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi forecasts that the bank will earn $5.36 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WSFS. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

WSFS stock opened at $54.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $56.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.11%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 10,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $551,880.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,647 shares of company stock valued at $721,216 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth $210,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.